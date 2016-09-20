Search
    Police Blotter: Chainsaw, radio stolen from a garage

    By Sydney Mook Today at 3:54 p.m.
    Police lights

    • A man reported to Dickinson police that a chainsaw and a worksite radio had been stolen from a garage on the 700 block of Fifth Avenue Southeast on Monday morning. The chainsaw is valued at $400 and the radio is valued at $150. There are no suspects

    • A Taylor man reported to Stark County Sheriff's officers that someone had stolen four boxes of vinyl siding from a home there Tuesday afternoon. The boxes are valued at $240 each. The case remains under investigation and the man believes he may know who took the siding.

    • A vehicle at the Heart River Golf Course sustained $1,500 worth of damage after it was hit by another vehicle on Tuesday afternoon. The damage was at the right rear of the vehicle. There are no suspects.

    Sydney Mook

    Sydney Mook started working as the multimedia editor for The Press in January 2016.  She graduated from the University of South Dakota with a bachelor's degree in journalism and political science in three and half years in December 2015. While at the USD, she worked for the campus newspaper, The Volante, as well as the television news show, Coyote News. She also interned at South Dakota Public Broadcasting and spent the summer before her senior year interning in Fort Knox for the ROTC Cadet Summer Training program. In her spare time, Sydney enjoys cheering on the New York Yankees and the Kentucky Wildcats, as well as playing golf. If you've got an idea for a video be sure to give her a call!

    smook@thedickinsonpress.com
    (701) 456-1207
