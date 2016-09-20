Police Blotter: Chainsaw, radio stolen from a garage

• A man reported to Dickinson police that a chainsaw and a worksite radio had been stolen from a garage on the 700 block of Fifth Avenue Southeast on Monday morning. The chainsaw is valued at $400 and the radio is valued at $150. There are no suspects

• A Taylor man reported to Stark County Sheriff's officers that someone had stolen four boxes of vinyl siding from a home there Tuesday afternoon. The boxes are valued at $240 each. The case remains under investigation and the man believes he may know who took the siding.

• A vehicle at the Heart River Golf Course sustained $1,500 worth of damage after it was hit by another vehicle on Tuesday afternoon. The damage was at the right rear of the vehicle. There are no suspects.