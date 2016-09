Bismarck bank robbed, suspect arrested

BISMARCK -- A man was arrested about a half hour after a bank robbery that took place Wednesday afternoon, according to the Bismarck Police Department.

Police reported that Bremer Bank, 710 N. Washington St., was robbed around 2:30 p.m. Believing the suspect fled on foot, officers saturated the area and found a suspect beneath the Bismarck Expressway Bridge. The man did not show a weapon, no one was injured, police said. Formal charges are pending.