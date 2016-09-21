Abdulrahman Ali, the man accused of attacking a woman in a store bathroom in Mapleton, appears in court Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016, in Fargo. Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor

FARGO—A Fargo man accused of sexually assaulting a Mapleton, N.D., store clerk in December briefly appeared in Cass County District Court on Wednesday, Sept. 21.

Abdulrahman I. Ali, 36, appeared before Judge Tom Olson, who scheduled a preliminary hearing for Ali on Oct. 20.

As the hearing was wrapping up, Ali spoke to the judge through an interpreter, stating he was having problems at the jail, particularly getting some prescription medicine.

Olson told Ali to confer with his attorney, Stormy Vickers, regarding any problems he was having at the jail.

The judge also told Ali he had received a letter Ali sent to the court. Olson said he was making the letter available to Ali's attorney and to the prosecution.

In the letter, Ali said he is having trouble talking to his lawyers.

"They no work for or with me. I need more understanding," the letter said in part.

Ali is charged with gross sexual imposition, kidnapping, aggravated assault, and terrorizing stemming from an incident in December at Gordy's Travel Plaza in Mapleton.

The most serious charge, Class AA felony gross imposition, could carry a lifetime prison sentence if Ali is convicted of that charge.

According to court records, the incident began when Ali entered the store and told the clerk she was his wife, though she had never seen him before.

Ali then dragged the woman into the women's bathroom where he hit, kicked and sexually assaulted her while he told her she was his wife, court records state.