Education reform documentary to be screened at DSU

BISMARCK—North Dakota Superintendent of Public Instruction Kirsten Baesler is inviting North Dakotans to attend one of the free showings of "Most Likely to Succeed," an award-winning, thought-provoking documentary on education reform.

The film will be shown at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Dorothy Stickney Auditorium in May Hall on the Dickinson State University campus. It'll also be shown at 6 p.m. CDT Wednesday at the Watford City High School auditorium. The film lasts about 1½ hours and is followed by an audience discussion that typically lasts until 9 p.m.

The film presents the argument that American educational practices, which are rooted in traditions more than a century old, need to adjust for the needs of today's students.

Commentators in the film say the school model hasn't changed as the world economy shifts and traditional white- and blue-collar jobs disappear, and that these trends could produce chronically high levels of unemployment among graduates in the 21st century.

The North Dakota Department of Public Instruction, the Greater North Dakota Chamber and North Dakota United are hosting the showings. Each one will be followed by an audience question-and-answer session of the issues raised by the film.

Baesler and Ted Dintersmith, a venture capitalist and education reform advocate who is the film's executive producer, will take questions afterward.

The film has not been generally released to the public, and is not yet available on pay-per-view, streaming services or DVD.

Attendees are asked to RSVP at " target="_blank">ndchamber.chambermaster.com/events.