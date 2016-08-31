DSU Chamber Singers invited to Carnegie Hall

The singers have been invited to perform in a Masterwork Series in the iconic Carnegie Hall in New York in March.

Brent Rogers, assistant professor of music at DSU, said that this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and it's not only an exciting opportunity for the university, but for the students involved in Chamber Singers.

"This is a really exciting opportunity," he said. "This is an opportunity for helping our students to really be doing the kinds of things we want them to be doing. We want them to be doing world class performances so they can have experience at really high levels and then, since most of our students are music education majors, they can take those experiences and use them for inspiration for their students down the line."

Students will have the opportunity to attend performances by other ensembles participating in the series and attend a post-concert reception held in their honor, according to a press release on Wednesday. Each performer will receive a certificate of participation and memento of their performance, and each ensemble will receive an archival recording of their performance and a commemorative plaque.

The students' time in New York will include two days of rehearsal and a performance day.

The Chamber Singers will host fundraising events throughout the year, as the total cost per person is estimated at $1,900. Fundraising brochures have been sent to Fine Arts Society patrons. In addition, all attendees of the Chamber Singers' upcoming concerts will be provided with envelopes into which they may place donations for the students' trip.

To join the Chamber Singers and participate in this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, contact Dr. Brent Rogers at brent.w.rogers@dickinsonstate.edu. To donate, contact Ty Orton at ty.orton@dickinsonstate.edu.