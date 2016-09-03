Two students to participate in White Coat ceremony

Ashley Kisse, of Dodge, and Kelli Pavlicek, of Dickinson, are scheduled to participate in the White Coat Ceremony at North Dakota State University on Sept. 17. They are students in NDSU’s Doctor of Pharmacy program.

The students will take the oath of a pharmacist during the ceremony. Each student receives a white coat symbolizing his or her duty to patients and colleagues as they enter the pharmacy profession.

The ceremony is an opportunity to welcome students into the profession of pharmacy.

Kisse is the daughter of Fred and Amy Gervers. Pavlicek is the daughter of Jim and Tracey Pavlicek.