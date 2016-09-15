Search
    DSU ranked by U.S. News and World Report

    By Kalsey Stults Today at 9:13 p.m.

    Dickinson State University was ranked fourth in regional public colleges in the Midwest, according to U.S. News & World Report's 2017 Best Colleges list.

    DSU also took 43rd in the combined public and private listing of regional colleges in the Midwest.

    Institutions are ranked according to their performance across a set of widely accepted indicators of excellence, such as first-year student retention, graduation rate, and excellence of faculty.

    With a student-faculty ratio of 10:1 and over 80 percent of classes with fewer than 20 students, Dickinson State is the perfect institution for students who wish to attain a unique and personalized education.

    To view the full list of top regional public colleges in the Midwest, visit " target="_blank">colleges.usnews.rankingsandreviews.com/best-colleges/rankings/regional-colleges-midwest/top-public.

