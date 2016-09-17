ND Community Foundation awards scholarships to several area students
The North Dakota Community Foundation will award more than $609,000 in scholarships to more than 370 North Dakota students in 2016.
The organization manages more than 100 scholarship funds supported by North Dakotans and former residents.
Local recipients include:
Dickinson: Paige Amann, Abraham Axtmann, Tanner Binstock, Kelsey Calhoun, Tanner Davidson, Trenton Davis, Joelle Degele, Logan Dekker, Rebecca Fry-Robbins, Caleb Eilts, Dylan Gonser, Brady Grinsteinner, Elise Hadley, Hallie Hoffer, Madison Jahner, Willy Jahner, Jillian Jassek, Jennifer Johnson, Madison Johnson, Wyatt Kainz, Cassidy Kelly, Kennedy Keator, Katherine Kessel, Benson Kramer, Caleb Krebs, Zachary Kubas, Keana Kudrna, Brooke Kuntz, Kaitlin LaFond, Quaid Larsen, Jaret Lee, Brock Messer, MacKenzie Meyer, Marc Michaelson, Suzanna Moberg, Destiny Nitschke, Kresten Orcutt, Stetson Pedersen, Dillion Praus, Taylor Privratsky, Lance Reiter, Chloe Ridl, Joseph Rutledge, Jonathan Schamel, Alanna Sickler, Brianna Soehren, Colton Steiner, Devin Steiner, Elizabeth Tibor, Evan Wilkie, Dalton Wolf, Paige Yon, Nathan Zent, Dynae Zubke.
Fairfield: Kadyn Malkowski, Breann Obritsch.
Gladstone: Justin Meyer.
Glen Ullin: Paige Berger, Natalie Duppong, Kendra Gerving, Michaela Gerving, Shantel Kramer, Jaron Morman.