Kids Water Festival scheduled for Thursday and Friday

Pixabay

The 17th annual Southwest Water Authority "Make A Splash" Water Festival is being held all day Thursday and Friday morning at the West River Ice Center. The event providers water education to more than 500 fifth-graders from around the southwest North Dakota 12-county region over the two days.

New this year, from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, SWA is hosting its family night at the West River Community Center, which includes free swimming. In the community center, there’ll also be crafts and water education stations.