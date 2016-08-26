Press Pass, Friday, August 26

Here’s some of our top stories from Friday’s edition. It’s your Press Pass to some of the best stories we bring you every day.

Beach man’s attorney claims shooting of friend was accidental

A late-night combination of “doing tricks” with a pistol and drinking whiskey turned deadly for a Beach man, according to testimony during a preliminary hearing Thursday in Southwest District Court.

Richard Young, 24, of Beach, died on June 10, four days after his friend, Gabriel Castro, 23, also of Beach, allegedly shot him in the head with a 1911 .45-caliber pistol on or around June 6 at Young’s residence.

The three people arrested in connection to the alleged murder of 23-year-old Nicholas Johnson in Bowman last week have been charged in Southwest District Court — but not for murder.

Chase Swanson, 21, of Bowman, and Madison West, 26, of Bowman, were charged Thursday with aggravated assault, a Class C felony, related to Johnson’s death after allegedly hitting Johnson in the head with a rachet and using a belt as a garrote to strangle him.

Legal groups look to help tribe by finding new ways to challenge pipeline

Dakota Access Pipeline opponents prepared Thursday to continue camping near the Missouri and Cannonball rivers while legal groups said they’re looking for new ways to challenge the pipeline.

Honor The Earth, an environmental rights group that opposed Enbridge’s Sandpiper Pipeline in Minnesota, is now focusing efforts on the Dakota Access Pipeline and looking for potential legal challenges to file, said Tara Houska, national campaigns director.