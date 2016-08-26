Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Airport recommends United as EAS provider

    By Dustin Monke Today at 4:22 p.m.
    Dickinson Theodore Roosevelt Regional Airport file photo.

    The Dickinson Airport Authority Commission wanted to keep United Airlines at the Theodore Roosevelt Regional Airport, and it will likely get its wish.

    The commission voted Friday to recommend the U.S. Department of Transportation accept United's bid for Essential Air Service.

    A federally subsidized air service contract for $4.16 million would keep United at its "status quo for the service that's being provided currently," Braun said. That means the 12 weekly flights between Dickinson and Denver on 50-seat jet aircraft will continue.

    Braun said he and Dickinson Mayor Scott Decker will sign a letter that'll be sent to the DOT as the city's official recommendation.

    "We don't perceive that we'd have any difficulty getting the DOT to follow our recommendation," Braun said.

    Part of the agreement, however, allows United to have a 90-day notice period to terminate the service. Braun said if the airline were to choose to do that, for any reason, the DOT would likely place a stay order on them until the Dickinson airport could go through the EAS process again.

    However, Braun said United also has the opportunity to remove itself as an EAS provider should the airport see a dramatic rise in passenger load, which brought the airline here initially.

    "It'd allow them to withdraw from the program if at some point in the future it was beneficial for them to do so," Braun said.

    Braun said he, Decker, Airport Authority Chairman Jon Frantsvog, vice chairman Bob Zent and Dickinson City Administrator Shawn Kessel reviewed four bids that were submitted to the DOT.

    Great Lakes Aviation, ADI and ViaAir also submitted proposals.

    Great Lakes Aviation flew into Dickinson for 21 years before ending service in March 2014 due to a pilot shortage, but also after United and Delta Air Lines began serving the airport.

    ADI is short for Aerodynamics Inc. and flies from Denver to Pierre, S.D., and Watertown, S.D. ViaAir is a small twin-propeller jet service that flies mostly on the eastern side of the country.

    Explore related topics:NewslocalnewsNorth DakotalocalDickinson Theodore Roosevelt Regional AirportdickinsonEssential Air ServiceUnited Airlines
    Dustin Monke

    Monke came to The Dickinson Press in July 2006 as the newspaper's sports editor and was hired as its managing editor in March 2013. During his tenure at The Press, Monke has won multiple awards for sports reporting, feature reporting, column writing, page design and photography. He was a key part of The Press winning the North Dakota Newspaper Association's General Excellence and Sweepstakes awards in 2009 and 2012, and oversaw The Press' Sweepstakes and General Excellence wins in 2014, as well as its national first-place honors for Community Leadership in the Inland Daily Press Association and contributed to the first-place Inland award for Investigative Reporting. As the newspaper's editor, he writes an occasional Sunday column, is a member of The Press' Editorial Board, contributes feature stories and breaking news, designs pages, and oversees the day-to-day operations of the newsroom and editorial staff. In his free time, he enjoys watching sports and action movies, exercises whenever his schedule allows, and spends every minute he can with his wife and son.

    DMonke@thedickinsonpress.com
    (701) 456-1205
    Advertisement
    randomness