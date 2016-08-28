Press Pass, Sunday, August 28

Here’s some of our top stories from Sunday’s edition. It’s your Press Pass to some of the best stories we bring you every day.

Want your Press Pass fast? Sign up for our email alerts.

Same-sex Dickinson couple reflects on marriage

A milestone in the LGBT community was reached in June 2015 when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that gay marriage should be recognized in all 50 states.

While gay couples have been able to marry their significant others legally, there have only been three same-sex marriages issued in Stark County in the past year. The LGBT couples married in Stark County include a female couple from Dickinson and a male couple who no longer live in the area.

Former addicts look to help others through new ACTS program

Laura and Josh Campbell know what it’s like to battle an addiction.

They know how hard it can be not only to break a physical habit of drinking or using a needle, but also how difficult it can be to leave your friends behind in order to begin a better life for yourself.

Worker dies on Dakota Access Pipeline

An unidentified pipeline worker near Tioga was found slumped over his tractor on Thursday with serious head trauma. He was later pronounced dead at Trinity Hospital in Minot.

The North Dakota Public Service Commission was notified Friday by Energy Transfer Partners that a worker had serious head wounds.

New court battle brewing on different pipeline

Construction has resumed on a pipeline that will cross a water body over the objections of a North Dakota Native American tribe.

No, it’s not the Dakota Access Pipeline. This project involves Paradigm Energy Partners, a company that is installing two pipelines under Lake Sakakawea that will be owned by Sacagawea Pipeline Co.

ND gubernatorial candidates building on political foundations

Some have likely seen them waving from parade floats, spoken to them at public events or gatherings or had a conversation at their doorsteps: Candidates have fanned out across the state to engage in summer retail politics.

Gubernatorial candidates and state party officials say the summer has been a good time to build a foundation as well as momentum. Soon the the post-Labor Day fall election blitz will begin.