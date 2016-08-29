Search
    Red Cross assisting Dickinson family after grease fire

    By Kalsey Stults Today at 5:08 p.m.

    A grease fire caused damage to a Dickinson home Saturday afternoon.

    A home on the 200 block of Short Drive sustained interior damage to the kitchen and smoke damage throughout after a grease fire occurred in the kitchen.

    The family is currently not living at the house because of the damage, according to Brian Shawn, regional communications officer for American Red Cross.

    The Red Cross is assisting the family of four with food, clothing and temporary lodging in the meantime.

    Explore related topics:NewslocalnewslocalBriefgrease fireFiredickinson
    Kalsey Stults

    Kalsey Stults started working for The Dickinson Press in June 2015 as a Copy Editor / Page Designer. She graduated from the University of Tennessee at Martin with a Communications degree (media design focus) and an English minor. While at UTM she worked for the campus newspaper, The Pacer, and the campus literary and arts magazine, BeanSwitch. In her spare time she enjoys spending time volunteering with Boy Scouts, playing with her dog Ollie, and taking photos. If you see her around town be sure to say hi!

    kstults@thedickinsonpress.com
    (701) 456-1208
