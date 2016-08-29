Red Cross assisting Dickinson family after grease fire
A grease fire caused damage to a Dickinson home Saturday afternoon.
A home on the 200 block of Short Drive sustained interior damage to the kitchen and smoke damage throughout after a grease fire occurred in the kitchen.
The family is currently not living at the house because of the damage, according to Brian Shawn, regional communications officer for American Red Cross.
The Red Cross is assisting the family of four with food, clothing and temporary lodging in the meantime.