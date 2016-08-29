Signs at the old St. Joseph's hospital building ask people not skateboard on hospital property. People have been climbing onto the roof of the old building since the hospital closed in late 2014. (Press Photo by Sydney Mook)

Around $15,000 in damage has been caused by area thrill seekers who have been climbing up the old St. Joseph's Hospital building, Reed Reyman, the hospital's CEO, said Monday.

Reyman said the building is under surveillance and the hospital is notified via text messages and phone calls the minute someone steps foot on the roof of the building. He said he is disappointed and surprised that people have started to climb the building and is concerned for the safety of the individuals who choose to engage in the dangerous endeavor.

"It's just kind of disappointing that people feel the need to go over there," Reyman said. "It's dangerous that's why it's under surveillance. The last thing we want is someone to fall or get hurt messing around over there."

He added most of the damage to the building has come from broken doors and windows, as well as spray paint and spray paint removal. However, they're doing what they can to make sure that the area still looks nice to the community.

"We're doing our best to maintain the grounds and to keep up with the appearance of the property," Reyman said. "It's just kind of disappointing."

The building, which sits on Seventh Street West, has been vacant since December 2014 when the hospital moved across town to its new facility on Fairway Street.

Dickinson Police Capt. David Wilkie said only 14 calls, with two arrests, have been made since the beginning of 2015.

Wilkie said some of the climbing may be due to the rise of parkour, a sport where people move rapidly through an area, typically in an urban environment, and negotiate obstacles by running, jumping and climbing.

"It's a huge building," Wilkie said. "There's a huge network of scaffolding that you can go from one building to the next. ... I think kids are just finding it fascinating to be up there."

Wilkie said it appears most of the calls to the building have been coming in as vandalism, alarms or suspicious activity. He said they have not had extra patrol around the hospital recently and the thrillseekers provide more of a problem to the hospital than the police department.

Reyman said local authorities have been a huge help to them to keep the building and the people around it safe.

"City and county law enforcement are really supporting us and doing a good job helping us out," he said.

The old hospital building has not been sold yet, but Reyman said they do have a potential buyer as well as several entities it may be donated to.

"We want to make sure that it serves a purpose that's going to benefit the community," he said.