Great Plains Clinic officially joins Sanford Health

Great Plains Clinic, which has served southwest North Dakota for more than 30 years, officially joined with Sanford Health on Thursday, Sanford announced in a press release.

Great Plains Clinic, located at 33 Ninth St. W, will become Sanford Health East Dickinson Clinic.

A news release issued by Sanford on Monday stated that current Great Plains Clinic doctors Brian O'Hara, Bruce Olin, Cory Rathgeber and James Brooke, along with adult Nurse Practitioner Maryann Gold, will transfer into the Sanford Health system and maintain their current phone number to schedule appointments.

"We are excited to have these familiar faces join Sanford Health in Dickinson," said Dr. Amy Oksa, a Sanford pediatrician. "These providers have cared for the community for decades, and their longevity and experience will add to the already existing quality of care Sanford provides in Dickinson."

With the addition of Great Plains, Sanford will have 33 providers based in Dickinson.

Sanford Health West Dickinson Clinic, located at 2615 Fairway St., offers family medicine, internal medicine, pediatrics, podiatry, general surgery, infusion services, walk-in care, among other services.

Both clinic locations will offer X-ray and lab, as well as visiting specialists who travel from Bismarck.