Gubernatorial candidate Doug Burgum, left, and California business man Shel Thompson talk during one of Burgum's campaign stops at Stix n' Twigs in Dickinson on Thursday. (Press Photo by Sydney Mook)

Downtown was the talk of the Thursday night in Dickinson, whether it was crowds enjoying music and food at the weekly First on First event, or speaking with the state's Republican candidate for governor.

About 50 people gathered at the Stix n' Twigs cafe downtown to chat with Doug Burgum about the upcoming November election, which is just 66 days away, and what he can do to help cities across North Dakota.

Shel Thompson, a Californian who travels to North Dakota because he's a Dickinson business owner, asked Burgum about building downtown areas across the state and how the former Microsoft executive can help with the design of downtowns for cities like Dickinson.

Burgum, who is said to have been one of the key people in revitalizing Fargo's downtown, explained it all comes down to economics and that the younger generation is looking for something more than a three-car garage on the edge of town.

"The younger people, they don't want a living room or a dining room that gets used twice a year for Christmas and Easter," Burgum said. "They want to be able to walk to a coffee shop with high-speed internet. It's happening all of the country and all over North Dakota."

Burgum said when they began to transform Fargo's downtown, it was "one of the most economically depressed places in the state" and now it is "flourishing."

He said all of the infrastructure was there in downtown Fargo and it just took time to fill the empty buildings and parking lots before the downtown area was able to grow.

He added that it's important to look at revitalization from an economic standpoint first, rather than simply going straight to design.

"When the economics are right, then the design is possible," he said. "That's allowed us to build mixed use buildings. So you've got the retail use on the street level and then either commercial or residential above it."

Thompson, who considers himself to be a supporter of Burgum despite not being able to vote for him, found the candidate's response to be "terrific" and said Burgum understands that growing a city outward is expensive and not conducive to the best atmosphere in the city.

"The infrastructure is already in place downtown," Thompson said. "The sewers are there, the streets, the fire department and police. Plus when you get people living downtown instead of vacating the downtown at night, it's much safer and it's a lot more fun to be down there."

Dickinson City Administrator Shawn Kessel said part of getting people downtown includes events like First on First, a weekly summer music event near the corner of First Street West and First Avenue West. From there, Kessel said it's important to get people to go to businesses that are located downtown so events like First on First can have a home.

Dickinson is in the process of revitalizing its downtown and Kessel said what Burgum talked about in his comments is similar to what they are trying to do with the downtown area in Dickinson.

"Downtowns are eclectic and that's what makes them fun," Kessel said. "There's so many different kinds of businesses and people that are down here. ... It's that diversity that really makes downtown strong, so we've got that and we just need to keep developing that."