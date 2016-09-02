Search
    DPS put on soft lockdown for five minutes

    By Sydney Mook Today at 6:12 p.m.

    Dickinson Public Schools were put on "soft lockdown" for about five minutes Friday after a "situation" arose at one of the schools.

    DPS Superintendent Doug Sullivan said the situation resulted in a soft lockdown of all school district buildings.

    "While we did assess the risk as being minimal," Sullivan said, "in an abundance of caution, the entire school district was placed on a soft lockdown status."

    He said the lockdown was lifted after they found a student who had left the building. He didn't comment any further on the situation.

    During a soft lockdown, students and staff are free to move about the building.

