At least 3 injured in State Avenue crash Friday night

At least three people were injured in a two-car crash late Friday night on the 600 block of State Avenue in Dickinson.

The crash, which happened at about 11:15 p.m. involved a Volkswagon hatchback and a Nissan pickup, which was flipped on its side. Police received calls regarding the accident at 11:20 p.m., according to an officer at the scene.

Three ambulances were on the scene at about 11:45 p.m., one leaving with at least one victim in it. Police and firefighters were trying to pull an unidentified person out of the flipped-over pickup truck using a saw.

The exact details — what caused the crash and how many victims there are, or whether or not alcohol was involved — are still being investigated, police officer Justin Frederick said.