Dakota Women’s Correctional and Rehabilitation Center in New England seen in this photo from April 2016. (Andrew Haffner / Forum News Service)

NEW ENGLAND — Shantell Lafountaine stood behind a podium Monday morning to address a group of lawmakers who had gathered at the women's prison.

The 29-year-old is serving time for a burglary, in which she helped steal laptops from a Bismarck home in 2010. She wanted to express concern about the way she and many others were sentenced.

Because the victim said he was threatened and shoved during the incident, the crime fell under a 1995 "truth in sentencing" law that mandates people convicted of certain violent crimes serve their full sentences minus good time — a fact she said she did not know until she got to the lock-up.

The laws were passed in an effort to get tough. But Lafountaine and another inmate said they remove the incentive to act well, because almost nothing they do will get them home sooner.

Lafountaine was one of several inmates who spoke to the legislators, addressing reforms Department of Corrections Director Leann Bertsch proposed at an Incarceration Issues Committee meeting in July. To some skepticism, Bertsch had raised the possibility of narrowing or repealing drug-free school zones, mandatory sentences for drug crimes and 85 percent laws.

The visitors, who were mainly members of that committee, have been briefed over the past several months by researchers from the Council of State Governments about why the state's prison population is growing and how much it will cost without reform. In mid-September, they will meet to finalize a draft reform bill for debate in the upcoming legislative session.

The idea was to put faces on the numbers they have debated for months.

The legislators sat at long tables in a room usually reserved for family-inmate visitation and walked the halls of the 126-bed Dakota Women's Correctional and Rehabilitation Center, which borders farms and grain silos on the edge of New England, a small town in the southwestern part of the state.

They listened as inmates told their stories of addiction and hopelessness, and administrators showed the effects of overcrowding in the women's system.

"A lot of the folks at the table hadn't been here before," said committee chairman Sen. Ron Carlisle, R-Bismarck, who in the mid-1990s proposed the 85 percent law Lafountaine was addressing now.

During her speech, Lafountaine described feeling hopeless and angry when she found out she would sit at least eight and a half years.

"I was a walking nightmare," she said in an interview later.

She said she got into fights with other inmates and even used methamphetamine smuggled into the facility. Pleading guilty to using meth cost her any good time she earned and tacked more time onto her sentence.

She wrote to the director of the prison system, who said she could earn the good time back if she got involved.

With something at stake, she decided to make a change.

"People need something to look forward to," she said.

Now Lafountaine said she has participated twice in a skills training class and wants to do drug treatment before she gets out. She volunteers outside the prison and is learning to become a welder.

"It was nice to have the opportunity to be heard," she said in the interview. "Even if it doesn't affect us."

Full facilities

Like many facilities in the state, the Dakota Women's Corrections and Rehabilitation Center is usually full and has more turnover than ever, administrators told the lawmakers.

To accommodate the large numbers, a basketball gym has become a dorm, and about a hundred people serve their time at the state hospital in Jamestown or at halfway houses.

Half of all the women in prison are there for drug crimes with another fifth in for property crimes, which administrators said are usually committed in an effort to support a drug habit.

"This is kind of the end of the road," said Warden Rachelle Juntunen, who explained most of the women have serious addictions.

The majority are sentenced to one to three years, meaning they will only serve several months and spend a large part of their time being assessed and sent to other facilities.

The short stays tend to disrupt the women's lives and pull them away from their children, according to Juntunen.

"I wouldn't be nervous to live next to most of the women here," she said.

Jostling from foot to foot behind a podium and occasionally gulping back tears, Kerry Lehman, 49, told the group about her opiate addiction and how she sold drugs to a confidential informant in order to get her fix.

It was her third drug offense, which meant she was sentenced to a mandatory 20 years.

"Please help us find a way back," she appealed to the legislators, "not lock us up for 20 years."

Dorm-like atmosphere

After hearing from women in the minimum custody unit, Juntunen toured the legislators through the boarding school-turned-prison. Unlike the state penitentiary in Bismarck, where men live in cells, nearly all of the women here live in open dorms with rows of metal bunk beds and lines of mirrors.

The hallways are the same painted concrete block common to many schools—which the prison was until the late 1990s—with mantras such as "Go confidently in the direction of your dreams" tacked on. A sign-out board in the minimum-security wing keeps staff apprised of where they are.

Though dressed in suits, the legislators were not immune from the security protocols of a prison. Clustered in hot rooms, they waited for doors to click open so they could proceed from hallways to recreation areas. For five minutes, they waited in a day room for guards to finish count.

Stopping often, the legislators flipped through bins of books in a programming room and stuck their heads into the dorms, seemingly unsure if they were welcome inside.

"Can we take a bag home with us?" Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem joked as he left the dining area.

Sen. John Grabinger, D-Jamestown, said he was not particularly surprised by the tour, but that it highlighted for him a need for change, especially in the form of treatment options.

"It's going to take money and innovative ideas to get out of this," Grabinger said.