3 organizations receive funding from Stark County

The Stark County Commission and Park Board together pledged more than $230,000 to three organizations on Tuesday morning.

During the commission meeting, Taylor Rural Fire Protection, the Domestic Violence and Rape Crisis Center, and the Stark County Veterans Memorial Association all received investments toward respective future endeavors.

While budgeting has been a concern with the decrease in oil revenue, commissioners were still able to fund future projects and give a salary increase to most departments, while foregoing a pay increase to themselves.

"I believe, overall, our budget is going to be less this year spent than what it was a year ago," Commissioner Jay Elkin said.

The Stark County Park Board voted to give the Stark County Veterans Memorial Association $100,000 intended for a building to be situated next to the new Veterans Memorial in Dickinson's Memorial Park.

County commissioners awarded $90,000 to the Taylor Fire Hall project, helping the Taylor Rural Fire Protection District reach its goal of raising $416,000. They also chose to continue subsidizing $46,750 for the salary of a worker at the DVRCC's Family Connection.

Art Wanner, Stark County Veterans' Memorial Association vice president, said original plans called for a 150-person building, but the cost of the project would be $800,000. When the 150-person building seemed out of reach, Wanner said they scaled back to a 100-person building at a cost of $600,000.

"We're in a time crunch," he said. "We're kind of at a crossroads because for this project to move forward this year, we will need to get enough money to get the Park Board to get the OK to start."

He said if the project doesn't get started in the next month, it will be delayed by a year. Wanner said the committee is working to raise additional funds from independent donors in the community.

The facility would include a kitchen, indoor and outdoor bathrooms, storage and a security system.

Wanner said while the facility is mainly for veteran's use, it can also be utilized as a community meeting or event spot.

"I think it is a very good project," Commissioner Bucky Wolf said. "I think we are all in support of it."

Taylor volunteer firefighter Ryan Berger said there have been independent funding efforts by the volunteer staff, but there was still funding needed to complete their goal to expand and remodel their current facility. Stark County's pledge matched that of Dunn County.

The facility's remodel and expansion will include a meeting room, an additional storage room, office space and a kitchen.

Berger said the project is starting and he hopes footings will go in sometime this month.

Elkin said he's happy the volunteer firefighters were able to raise enough funds.

"I want to applaud you on the money that you guys went out there and raised," he said. "It's fantastic."