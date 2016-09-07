Search
    South Heart lifts breed-specific dog ban

    By Sydney Mook Today at 3:26 p.m.

    SOUTH HEART—The South Heart City Council decided to lift its ban on certain breeds of dogs and will instead change its ordinance to a vicious dog ordinance, a decision that was made during Tuesday's monthly city council meeting.

    South Heart Mayor Floyd Hurt said they will work with their city attorney to make the language of the ordinance similar to Dickinson's ordinance, which takes into account the actions of a specific dog or other animal, rather than a breed as a whole.

    South Heart had previously banned pit bulls, Dobermans and rottweilers from its city limits. The ordinance is required to have another reading in October, at South Heart's next city council meeting, before it can become official.

    Sydney Mook

    Sydney Mook started working as the multimedia editor for The Press in January 2016. She graduated from the University of South Dakota with a bachelor's degree in journalism and political science in three and half years in December 2015.

    smook@thedickinsonpress.com
    (701) 456-1207
