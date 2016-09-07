South Heart lifts breed-specific dog ban

SOUTH HEART—The South Heart City Council decided to lift its ban on certain breeds of dogs and will instead change its ordinance to a vicious dog ordinance, a decision that was made during Tuesday's monthly city council meeting.

South Heart Mayor Floyd Hurt said they will work with their city attorney to make the language of the ordinance similar to Dickinson's ordinance, which takes into account the actions of a specific dog or other animal, rather than a breed as a whole.

South Heart had previously banned pit bulls, Dobermans and rottweilers from its city limits. The ordinance is required to have another reading in October, at South Heart's next city council meeting, before it can become official.