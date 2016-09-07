DVRCC still planning to build new facility

The Dickinson Violence and Rape Crisis Center is in the midst of garnering support for a new facility to better help residents, despite losing a sizeable chunk of its funding during budget cuts mandated by Gov. Jack Dalrymple.

After losing up to $750,000 in a state oil impact grant funding earlier this year, the DVRCC is still planning to break ground on a new $3 million facility next spring, said Darianne Johnson, the center's executive director, while speaking to the Stark County commissioners on Tuesday.

"I'm sure one of the biggest questions you have this year is, 'Are we really building the new shelter?' she said. "Yes. We are."

Johnson said the DRVCC plans to have all funds secured by the groundbreaking next year, but with a smaller budget in mind.

"We have downsized the building considerably," Johnson said. "Our hope is to get it done for $3 million and we are working very hard to do that."

While the original plan for the building cost was around $3.5 million to $4 million, the biggest change will be the amount of rooms available to women and children of the center.

"We were trying to forward think and possibly be able to do 52 beds," said Johnson. "But, we have scaled it back now ... 30 is the absolute maximum will ever go into the building."

The current facility has one living room, one kitchen and one dining room, 18 beds in four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

"In the new facility, there will four beds in each room, which means each family will have their own room," Johnson said. "So they won't have to room with someone else that they don't know. There have been spaces that we have set aside for just quiet areas. It will be so much different than what we have now, because right now is basically living like you're in college. Whereas in the new facility there will be privacy and, you know, a little more room to heal and not have people in your space like it is here."

The current facility is a converted house that has kept as much anonymity as possible for security reasons but Johnson said the new building, which will be built on land donated by CHI St. Alexius Health, will not be able to keep the same amount of secrecy, though security measures will be beefed up to ensure the safety of staff and residents.

While Johnson said it is possible that they will receive state funding, they are working under the pretenses that they will not.

She said that even though oil has slumped, the number of women in the shelter have not and there is still a need for more space to accommodate that.

"At this point, we are truly trying to figure out how to make a go of a new shelter and one more staff person," she said. "It's been a real roller coaster ride this past year where it's up, it's down, it's up, it's down, and it's going to be great when we land and know exactly where we are going to be."