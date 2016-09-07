A gap in the sidewalk can be seen along First Street West in Dickinson. There are around 60,000 linear feet worth of missing sidewalk throughout the city. (Press Photo by Sydney Mook)

However, it can sometimes be difficult for residents to be able to stay on the sidewalk while they run around. There are nearly 12 total miles of missing sidewalk in Dickinson residential areas, city engineer Craig Kubas said as he spoke to the Dickinson City Commission about the sidewalk issues during the commission's regular meeting on Tuesday evening.

Kubas said there are 60,000 linear feet of sidewalk gaps throughout residential areas in the city.

Kubas said it costs about $45 per foot to fill in the sidewalk, which equates to about $2.7 million worth of sidewalk that would need to be put in. He added that there is currently only $75,000 per year budgeted for sidewalks, so filling all of the gaps in would take around 36 years if something is not done soon.

"If we want to put city dollars toward filling in these gaps that's something we need to know fairly soon," Kubas said. "We had first reading of the budget, so I would say in one month we need to know are we going to fund this at higher level."

Kubas said the city would essentially be financing $75,000 of sidewalk each year and then most of that money goes back onto special assessments that go on the property taxes for that individual lots.

The North Dakota Century Code allows for cities to mandate that sidewalks be filled in, but Kubas said the Dickinson program is voluntary and therefore the city cannot force anyone to have a sidewalk put in front of their property.

The Dickinson Municipal Code has previously allowed residents to request that damaged or settled sidewalk be repaired or replaced. However, he noted the code has changed within the last year to also allow residents to request that the city fill in the missing gaps as well.

Kubas said he only knew of one instance where the voluntary fill-in program has been used so far, which was at Subiaco Manor, near Prairie Rose Elementary.

"We haven't seen a whole lot of usage of the program to fill in those missing gaps," Kubas said. "... I'm sure other people have installed sidewalk and filled in a lot of the gaps, but that was not with the city's program."

City Commission President Scott Decker and Kubas agreed that while they would like the program to remain voluntary, filling in the sidewalk gaps might mean having to make the program mandatory.

City Commissioner Carson Steiner commented that there are more people walking throughout the city now than there were in the past and there is also more traffic in general, so it has become more of a concern as time has gone on.

"People want it done," Steiner said. "People like to walk a lot more now than they did 20 years ago and 20 years ago we didn't a whole lot of traffic, so that's why we're getting all of these complaints now. ... We're going to have to address it and I don't think there's anyway to softly put this."

Jim Schwartz, a Dickinson resident who lives on Empire Road where there's sections of sidewalk missing, voiced his concerns about the safety of the sidewalks at Tuesday's meeting.

He said it can cause a hazard to runners during all times of the year, especially in the winter when people would be forced to run over snow tracks where the sidewalk is missing.

"We walk, we run, and we bike up and down the street," Schwartz said, "but the sidewalk, we can't use the sidewalk. It creates a safety issue being an established school zone. ... It's just sort of disappointing that a neighborhood that's 50, 60, 70 years old still does not have a sidewalk."

Schwartz went on to add that he worries that if the program is not made to be mandatory, then the issue will not be resolved and he would end up going back to the commission five years from now with the same set of problems.

Kubas said since there are so many areas that need sidewalk infill, the city would likely have to prioritize which areas should be addressed. That would include prioritizing sidewalks in existing, established developments, residential areas over commercial, and sidewalks near parks, schools and churches.

"However or why ever these sidewalks got skipped, we'd sure like to find a way to be a bit more aggressive about a way to get those filled in," Kubas said.