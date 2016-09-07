Search
    No serious injuries in Dickinson apartment fire

    By Sydney Mook Today at 10:36 p.m.
    Residents at Dickinson apartment complex are safe after a fire caused extensive damage to a four-plex at Pioneer Peaceful Haven on Wednesday night. (Press Photo by Sydney Mook)

    Residents at Dickinson apartment complex are safe after a fire caused extensive damage to a four-plex at Pioneer Peaceful Haven on Wednesday night.

    Dickinson police officers at the scene said they, along with several trucks from the Dickinson Fire Department, responded to the fire at 815 Enterprise Ave. after 8 p.m. and found that one of the homes had smoke coming out a door.

    The fire spread to the other three apartments, but police said as far as they knew. no one was seriously injured and the fire was out quickly after they arrived.

    Officers said they knew at least five people lived between the four-plex, but the property manager declined to comment on the total number of residents affected.

    The cause of the fire is unknown.

