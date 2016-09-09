Legion plans district meetings, public forum

The North Dakota Department of the American Legion will launch its fall district meetings across North Dakota starting Monday.

The District No. 8 meeting is Wednesday, Sept. 14, at the Ramada Grand Dakota Lodge in Dickinson. Registration is $5. The social starts at 5 p.m., followed by dinner at 6 p.m.

An open forum on initiated Measure No. 4 starts at 6:45 p.m. followed by a meeting at 7:15 p.m.

The measure would provide for a new veterans’ tobacco tax trust fund in North Dakota to fund certain veterans’ programs. The fund would be supported by an increase in the excise tax on cigarettes from .44 cents to $2.20 per package of 20 cigarettes.

A representative from the “Raise It for Health North Dakota” partnership also will be in attendance.