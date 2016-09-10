Members of the North Dakota Badlands Horse Registry enjoy their time at Buffalo Gap on Friday evening before heading out onto the trails later in the weekend. (Press Photo by Sydney Mook)

Daria Schultz, left, stands on her horse Boots, while Kristin Dunbar stands on her horse Baldy at Buffalo Gap on Friday evening. (Press Photo by Sydney Mook)

BUFFALO GAP GUEST RANCH—When Kristin Dunbar went to a wild horse auction in Dickinson in 2009, she had strict instructions: "Do not buy a horse."

Several hours and about $40 later, she had a 4-year-old stud named Baldy and a life-changing experience ahead of her.

"I had just grown up around horses and I was at the auction," she recalled. "... It got to be under $100 for a horse and I just thought, 'Oh I'll help the bidding out,' so I said, '20' and nobody else bid, and I go, 'Crap,'" she said with a laugh.

Dunbar is one of hundreds of people from around the world who have adopted a wild horse from Theodore Roosevelt National Park. This weekend, she was one of about a dozen who brought their adopted horses back to the Badlands for a ride around their former home.

Gwen Bader, who now lives in Delano, Minn., came to TRNP with her parents as a child and was always fascinated with the wild horses that roamed around there.

So, when she learned there was going to be a public auction in 2009, her dad encouraged her to get one. Seven years later, she now owns three Badlands horses.

Bader and Dunbar agreed that the most difficult part of owning a formerly wild horse is gentling them. It's important that people build a trust with the horse before they can even touch them, which can take many months, they said. After being able to touch the horse, they slowly introduce things like a harness, which can also take several months of daily work to be able to accomplish.

"It's not just making them docile," Dunbar said. "With these guys, it's a bond. It's fight or flight. It's not just whether I like you or not. It's whether I trust you or not."

Dunbar added that sometimes even the simplest man-made things can scare the horses, which is why they constantly have to keep working with them to keep building that trust.

Bader said she remembers the first time she was finally able to touch her horse, Butte, after about six months of slowly building trust with the horse. She said it was an incredibly rewarding feeling.

"The first touch is the most amazing thing in your entire life," Bader said. "It's just touches your heart. ... I think once you do gentle them, you do have a bond with them."

Dan Sparling and his son, Michael, bought their horse, Bashful, at a public auction in Dickinson on Oct. 23, 2009. Bashful became infamous for jumping the fence at the auction. But exactly a year later, Dan rode Bashful into the park for the very first time.

When Dunbar, who is neighbors with Dan in Bismarck, learned about this, she decided it might be a good idea to get a whole group of people to bring their horses back to TRNP for a weekend of riding around the Badlands. Not long after, the Reunion Ride Weekend was a reality.

Now the group meets up at Buffalo Gap west of Medora the second weekend of September each year to start riding around the trails.

Dunbar said now they all have become, in a way, a little family.

"We all enjoy hearing the success of how everybody's doing and being able to brag about them," Dunbar said. "We're pretty proud of them, (the horses) so we brag about them every chance we get."

Dunbar, Bader and Sparling are members of the North Dakota Badlands Horse Registry. The group was started in 2009 by Marylu Weber, and was established to register, promote, appreciate and preserve the wild horses of TRNP.

Weber, who has been tracking horses at TRNP since the late 1980s, said she started North Dakota Badlands Horse because she wanted a way for people who had previously bought horses from the park to be able to stay connected and still be able to watch the horses they all love so much.

Now the group works directly with the park and helps with various research projects, including an ongoing study on the effects of contraceptives on wild horses and figuring out the best way to catch the horses in the most gentle way possible.

The park also decides how many horses can be rounded up and adopted out during year.

The horses no longer go to public auction, in order to avoid the horses ending up in a slaughterhouse. Instead North Dakota Badlands Horse adopts the horses out to qualified bidders who they know will take care of the horse.

Bader said the rise of social media allows those qualified bidders to watch the horses and then stay connected with the group so they can all check in on each other.

"You're always curious what they've done with that horse and what that horse turns out to be and how it looks," Bader said.

For Weber, who lives in Rapid City, S.D., it all comes back to her love for horses.

"I was born interested in horses," Weber said with a laugh. "I've been riding horses since I was four years old. ... We (she and her husband) knew we wanted to own horses. So when we came back from Iowa, we were able to starting owning horses again."

She said that working with the wild horses has been incredibly rewarding.

"I say they can't be cowboy'ed or, in other words, you can't force them," Weber said. "If you take it slow and teach them trust, then they're your buddy for life."