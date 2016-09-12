Patterson Lake passes first blue-green algae test

Dickinson's Patterson Lake has passed its first test to remove the blue-green algae warning placed by the state Department of Health in July.

James Kramer, director of Dickinson Parks and Recreation, said three water quality tests have to be performed at various parts of the lake before the warning is lifted. Matt Mack, facility operations manager, said the first series of tests "significantly passed." The department must now pass the same tests twice.

"I imagine as the weather cools, it's just going to get better," commissioner Scott Karsky said.