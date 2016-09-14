Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Gooss case headed back to Civil Service Commission

    By Sydney Mook Today at 6:13 p.m.

    The wrongful termination appeal case of Dickinson’s former city attorney is headed back to the Dickinson Civil Service Commission after the Dickinson City Commission decided Wednesday during a special meeting that the case falls under civil service’s authority.

    Jennifer Gooss, who was fired on June 29 for a perceived conflict of interest, will take her case back to the Civil Service Commission, which will decide whether or not she was wrongfully terminated.

    The Civil Service Commission decided Aug. 18, the day the commission was set to make a decision on the matter, that it could not make a decision on the termination because of a conflict between a job description that listed the city attorney position under the Civil Service Commission and a part of the Dickinson Municipal Code that stated the city attorney did not fall under its rule.

    Commissioner Mike Lefor said the issue came down to a “technicality” between the job description and the city ordinance. He added that it is about the intent of the City Commission at the time, which had approved the updated job description in May 2015 before Gooss was hired.

    “By the actions of the city commissioners and city administrator, it is my opinion that Ms. Gooss should be afforded the opportunity to appeal her termination to the civil service commission,” Lefor said.

    A date was not set for the Civil Service Commission to meet with Gooss and render a decision.

    Explore related topics:NewslocalnewslocaldickinsonDickinson City AttorneyJennifer GoossMike LeforDickinson City CommissionDickinson Civil Service Commission
    Sydney Mook

    Sydney Mook started working as the multimedia editor for The Press in January 2016.  She graduated from the University of South Dakota with a bachelor's degree in journalism and political science in three and half years in December 2015. While at the USD, she worked for the campus newspaper, The Volante, as well as the television news show, Coyote News. She also interned at South Dakota Public Broadcasting and spent the summer before her senior year interning in Fort Knox for the ROTC Cadet Summer Training program. In her spare time, Sydney enjoys cheering on the New York Yankees and the Kentucky Wildcats, as well as playing golf. If you've got an idea for a video be sure to give her a call!

    smook@thedickinsonpress.com
    (701) 456-1207
    Advertisement
    randomness