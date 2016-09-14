Gooss case headed back to Civil Service Commission

The wrongful termination appeal case of Dickinson’s former city attorney is headed back to the Dickinson Civil Service Commission after the Dickinson City Commission decided Wednesday during a special meeting that the case falls under civil service’s authority.

Jennifer Gooss, who was fired on June 29 for a perceived conflict of interest, will take her case back to the Civil Service Commission, which will decide whether or not she was wrongfully terminated.

The Civil Service Commission decided Aug. 18, the day the commission was set to make a decision on the matter, that it could not make a decision on the termination because of a conflict between a job description that listed the city attorney position under the Civil Service Commission and a part of the Dickinson Municipal Code that stated the city attorney did not fall under its rule.

Commissioner Mike Lefor said the issue came down to a “technicality” between the job description and the city ordinance. He added that it is about the intent of the City Commission at the time, which had approved the updated job description in May 2015 before Gooss was hired.

“By the actions of the city commissioners and city administrator, it is my opinion that Ms. Gooss should be afforded the opportunity to appeal her termination to the civil service commission,” Lefor said.

A date was not set for the Civil Service Commission to meet with Gooss and render a decision.