    Boardings down again at Dickinson Theodore Roosevelt Regional Airport

    By Sydney Mook Today at 6:37 p.m.
    Dickinson Theodore Roosevelt Regional Airport file photo.

    Boardings at the Dickinson Theodore Roosevelt Regional Airport are once again down more than 55 percent from this time last year, according to figures released Thursday by the North Dakota Aeronautics Commission.

    In August, the airport had 1,523 total people board United Airlines twice-daily flights to Denver. That's down from 3,433 a year ago when it also had twice-daily flights to Minneapolis through

    Year to date boardings are down more than 63 percent from 2015. In 2015, there were 29,847 boardings, so far this year Dickinson's airport has 10,909 boardings.

    Delta Air Lines, which pulled out of Dickinson last November, citing declining numbers.

    United Airlines announced in early July that it will cease its service to Dickinson Theodore Roosevelt Regional Airport in this month. However, United Airlines was chosen to participate in the U.S. Department of Transportation's Essential Air Service program, a federal program that guarantees small communities maintain commercial service.

