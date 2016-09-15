Sanford officially welcomes East Clinic

The new Sanford East Clinic has family practice, internal medicine, pediatrics, full X-rays, a full lab as well as diabetes and pharmacy services. Ellie Potter / The Dickinson Press

The former Great Plains Clinic, now donning large blue Sanford Health signs, was officially welcomed into the Sanford family Thursday afternoon during a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The newly named Sanford East Clinic joined Sanford officially on Sept. 1 and has continued serving patients.

The new East Clinic provides family practice, internal medicine, pediatrics, full X-rays, a full lab as well as diabetes and pharmacy services, said Dr. Amy Oksa, a Sanford pediatrician. All surgeries will now take place in the Sanford West Clinic on Fairway Street in addition to all-range primary care, walk-in services, clinic pharmacy and specialty services. Sanford West will also now have a full-time medical oncologist, the only one in western North Dakota. All former Great Plains physicians will remain at that location with the exception of Dr. James Brooke, a surgeon who moved to the Sanford West Clinic to be nearer to the surgical area.

“Healthcare is becoming more and more complex and dynamic, and for independent practices to stay viable on their own it’s becoming more and more difficult with all the regulations,” said Al Hurley, vice president of operations for Sanford for western and central North Dakota. “The natural fit of our physicians and the staff and the quality that they both serve just made it a natural fit to come together so they can all continue to flourish.”

Great Plains had a group of physicians on its board of directors that ultimately decided to join Sanford to improve the clinic, said Dr. Brook Nelson, a surgeon at Sanford West.

The transition has been mostly advantageous for the staff at the former Great Plains Clinic, all of whom kept their jobs, benefits and wages, said Dr. Cory Rathgeber who will continue his work at the same location just under the Sanford logo.

“I mean our clinic was shrinking, and so we had kind of gotten to critical numbers [of healthcare providers] where it was advantageous for us to join Sanford,” Rathgeber said. “Change as always can be difficult at first, but I think everyone is adjusting well, and I think we will be fine, and I am ready to be an employee and not an owner.”

Sister Paula Larson, a member of Sanford’s board of directors, pushed the company to extend west to Dickinson in order to provide more services that the area needed.

Now people from western North Dakota or even Montana can drive a significantly shorter distance to see specialists whereas before many had to go to Bismarck or Billings, she said.

“When Sanford came in, they made a commitment to this area to build - it’s called a super clinic-- bring in all sorts of services, and they’ve been true to their word,” she said.

Sanford provides more stability and security for the staff of these clinics, Oksa said. As a result, the company can sometimes better attract health care providers, especially recent graduates, to the area in addition to being able to move staff around if there is a significant shortage in one clinic.

Rathgeber said he was told that the new clinic will have room for 12 or 13 more physicians, though he has not yet heard of any being scheduled to move to Dickinson. The clinic will also undergo renovations in stages over the coming months which should not impact the patients’ care.

“I’m just excited to have a bigger team to take care of patients here in Dickinson and more options for patients and to have more of a united front,” Nelson said. “It’s very exciting.”

Sanford staff can share patients’ medical charts making the exchange of information easy between the two locations. There was some cross-town competition between Sanford West and Great Plains for clientele, though the doctors still often worked together on cases. Physicians are excited to be able to share charts easily in order to better serve their patients, Rathgeber said.

“I think for continuity of care and for delivering good healthcare to the community I think that we probably work best together as a large group,” Rathgeber said.

Sanford now has 40 physicians working in Dickinson, both those who live here and the specialists who travel to the local clinics, Larson said. And it is hoping to attract more.

Ultimately, patients tend to not care as much about the logo on their doctors’ coats or nametags but rather that they still get to see the same familiar face they may have been seeing for years, Oksa said.