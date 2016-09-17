Safety training offered at Medora

The North Dakota Emergency Medical Services Association is providing free training to prepare companies, communities and emergency personnel to respond to oil and gas emergencies.

The training is in conjunction with the 2016 Southwest Region EMS Conference on Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Medora Community Center.

Training partners include Hess Corp. and the North Dakota Safety Council.

The training is intended for emergency managers, paramedics, fire and rescue personnel, law enforcement, nurses, physicians, instructors, military personnel and dispatchers.

A video will be shown at noon, which captures footage of the Sanford AirMed helicopter landing outside the Medora Community Center, prior to hands-on training session on landing zone safety.

For further inforamtion and a complete schedule of events, visit www.ndemsa.org/Southwest-Conference.