The Crossing aims to be simplistic

Justin Bergum, bar manager at The Crossing, prepared the bar areas for the opening of Dickinson's newest restaurant. (Press Photo by Kalsey Stults)

A bronze sculpture by Montana artist Christy Daniels is one of the first things diners will see when coming to The Crossing. The sculpture inspired the name for the steakhouse that it is named after. (Press Photo by Kalsey Stults)

Workers place last minute touches on the dining area for The Crossing before a soft opening earlier this week. The official opening day of the steakhouse is Thursday at 5 p.m. (Press Photo by Kalsey Stults)

Dickinson will have a new option for dining with the addition of a new steakhouse that will open later this week.

The Crossing will open its doors to the public on Thursday and Kodee Gartner, managing director of the restaurant, said their simplistic and uncomplicated direction with quality food and the ability to make different groups of people feel welcome will set The Crossing apart.

"We talked a lot about how we want someone who is coming from their big VIP meeting in their suit to feel comfortable walking in just as much as a rancher in his dirty jeans who just got done at a sale at Stockmen's," she said. "Our guests are everyone."

Construction began on the building in July 2015 when Chantel Murphy, along with her husband Seth, who owns SM Fencing, decided to venture into being resturant owners.

Chantel said the location, on the corner of State Avenue and 19th Street, seemed ideal.

"You know, I think it's kind of a place of growth right now with the new junior high," she said. "Seems like growth is going more west."

The restaurant, is perched on a small hill, which makes it highly visible.

When guests walk in the front door, they are welcomed by a bronze sculpture of 17 horses crossing a river designed by Christy Daniels, a Montana sculptor and artist. The piece and the resturant share the name "The Crossing."

Naomi Rossow, an interior designer and Seth's mother, said the piece spoke to everyone involved and they decided to name the restaurant in conjunction with the piece. It wasn't until later that Rossow said they learned that Daniels' uncle, who was the inspiration from the piece, was from North Dakota.

"It just has come cool roots, native to this area," she said.

Artwork and photos throughout the restaurant are a reminder of North Dakota heritage past and present.

Numerous plaques throughout the restaurant detail the stories of various art pieces/

The main level of the restaurant has a bar, bar seating, two conference and event rooms, a coat room, bathrooms and a cocktail lounge.

"There's a lot of other great venues and locations in Dickinson, but we tried to focus on spaces that we thought that would be unique to this venue," Rossow said. "I think that's something that we really focused on—warm intimate spaces that are functional."

The upstairs—which is called The Ridge—has patio space, a full bar, seating, restrooms and office space.

"Seth and Chantel had a great idea and they've hung in there. It's taken us longer than we expected," said Rossow, who also bloomed with pride over her newest grandchild, Scarlet, who was born "in the midst of this."

Rossow said she is excited and happy with how the restaurant makes diners and workers feel.

"We wanted the final feeling to be warm, comfortable, inviting, yet a touch of elegance and affordable dining," Rossow said. "We are happy with how it turned out."

While Gartner said they have been having "soft openings" with friends and family the past few weeks, they are excited to finally open the doors to everyone.

"We're looking forward to welcoming the public next week," Gartner said.

If you go

What: The Crossing

Opening: The Crossing will open for dinner at 5 p.m. Thursday and will only be open for dinner until later this fall, when lunch will be offered.

Hours: Dining room open from 5-10 p.m. Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 5-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The lounge will be open from 5-11 p.m. Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Thursday and 5 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.

Reservations: Encouraged but not required. Can be made by emailing reservations@thecrossingnd.com or calling 701-300-3007.