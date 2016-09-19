City approves funds for veterans building

Three members of the Stark County Veterans Memorial Association presented the proposal to the commission Monday, noting that veterans groups in the area do not currently have a place to meet.

"The American Legion is paying $125 a meeting at the Elks Club, which is way out of bounds," association member Gene Robinson said. "But this would be for all of the veterans organizations."

The proposed building would have a 100-person capacity with two rooms for meetings and both an indoor bathroom and an outdoor bathroom, which could serve as an alternative to the portable toilets in the area, said Art Wanner, another member of the association. The building would also have a kitchen space that would serve as a catering kitchen rather than one for cooking, so groups could bring crockpots to warm food for events onsite.

"I'm already trying to think about how to get some money to you," commissioner Carson Steiner told the group immediately following their proposal. "This is why we put the money away," he later added.

Upon completing the veterans memorial a year ago, the association learned the Parks and Recreation department had some money set aside for a picnic shelter to build where the old swimming pool formerly was to the east of the memorial, Wanner said. The association also had some money leftover because of the volunteer work by some of the contractors when building the memorial.

The association then went to James Kramer, director of Dickinson Parks and Recreation, to ask if he would consider putting the money for the picnic shelter toward a project members of the community would be able to use year-long. They then met with the commissioners of the park board.

"They looked at it from the standpoint that it is an investment for that entire area, and by investment I mean we're looking at a building which would provide the opportunity to bring more people into the area, bring more people there in terms of using that facility and, quite possibly, bringing more revenue into the city of Dickinson," Wanner said.

The memorial has brought enough traffic that the building seemed like a good fit serving as a "mini military museum" which could also be rented out and used as a space for other community members, he said.

An architect estimated the proposed plan would cost about $600,000, but the association has already found sources for some of that cost, he said. Dickinson Parks and Recreation will give $200,000 to the cause, the Stark County Commission agreed to $100,000 and the association would give $100,000, Wanner said.

The Dickinson Park Board would not approve of the project until the association could guarantee they had a source for all $600,000, he said. The association wants to begin the project this fall.

Commissioner Sarah Jennings touted the association for their legacy in the community noting the members are "hard workers."

Commission President Scott Decker, himself a U.S. Army veteran, added that the project could help turn the park into a "focal point" of the city between the veterans memorial, the bandshell and now a new building.

The funds from the city commission will come from one of the two sales taxes, said Dickinson City Administrator Shawn Kessel. The money from the half-percent tax or the revenue from 30 percent of the 1 percent sales tax could be flexible for projects such as this one.

"The commission has a soft spot for veterans," Kessel said. "I think we all do. They give one hell of a service to our country," he said.