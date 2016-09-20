Dickinson Chamber to host 2 political candidate forums

The Dickinson Chamber of Commerce is hosting two local political candidate forums at City Hall.

The Chamber will take questions for the candidates, who will then be asked those questions by a moderator. Candidates will all be allowed to provide opening and closing remarks. The questions will not know the questions prior to the forum.

A Stark County Commission candidate forum will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6. Questions are due to the Chamber by 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4.

A District 36 Legislature candidate forum is scheduled for 5:30-7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13. Questions are due to the Chamber by 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11.

Incumbents Jay Elkin and Pete Kuntz, and candidates John Frank, Dean Franchuk, Leslie Ross and Clarence Tuhy are running for Stark County Commission.

Republican Kelly Armstrong is facing Democrat challenger John Fielding in the District 36 Senate. Democrat candidates Dean Jay Meyer and Linda Kittilson are running for District 36 House of Representatives against incumbent Republican Mike Schatz and candidate Luke Simons.