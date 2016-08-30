A 3D-printed logo for Twitter is seen in this picture illustration made in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina on January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

LOS ANGELES—Twitter has opened its Amplify program to all video creators in the United States, allowing them to generate content from pre-roll ads sold by the company.

Under the standard terms of the program, Twitter will pay video creators 70% of ad revenue, keeping 30% for itself. That's better than YouTube and Facebook, both of which share 55% of ad revenue with video-content partners.

That said, Twitter isn't home to the same level of video creation or consumption that either YouTube or Facebook are. While Twitter's more favorable rev-share model is aimed at addressing that, Twitter remains stuck in short-form territory: In June it expanded the maximum length of video posted from 30 seconds to 140 seconds.

With Twitter's Amplify Publisher Program, approved creators can either elect to opt-in videos tweet-by-tweet, or pre-set monetization for all of their videos. The content doesn't have to be exclusively available on Twitter.

Also Tuesday, Twitter is launching Media Studio, which replaces video.twitter.com as a desktop destination for accessing upgraded publishing and monetizing tools. Media Studio provides a new unified media library (with videos, GIFs and images) plus tweet scheduling and planning capabilities, team-based management and multi-account support, and improvements in stability and upload performance.

In addition to the expanded Amplify program, creators can choose to work with Niche, the creator-focused software platform Twitter acquired in early 2015. Niche currently works with 35,000 creators worldwide together with advertisers to develop "authentic and resonating" branded content.