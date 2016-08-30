Search
    Official: U.S. targeted Islamic State official in Syria strike

    By Sydney Mook Today at 4:15 p.m.
    WASHINGTON -- The United States carried out an air strike in Syria's town of al-Bab targeting a senior Islamic State official, a U.S. defense official told Reuters on Tuesday, declining to disclose the target and saying the operation was still being reviewed.

    Islamic State said its spokesman and head of external operations Abu Muhammad al-Adnani, one of the group's longest-serving and most prominent leaders, had been killed in Aleppo province.

    A senior Syrian rebel official had said earlier that Adnani was most probably killed in al-Bab

    As Islamic State's spokesman, he was its most visible member. As head of external operations, he was in charge of attacks overseas, including Europe, that have become an increasingly important tactic for the group as its core Iraqi and Syrian territory has been eroded by military losses.

    Sydney Mook

