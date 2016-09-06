Man who died in his 1968 Ford Falcon near Sturgis identified

STURGIS, S.D. – Rudolph Witton, 72, has been identified as the person who died in a two-vehicle crash Monday in Boulder Canyon near Sturgis.

The Sturgis resident was driving a 1968 Ford Falcon westbound on U.S. Highway 14A when he failed to negotiate a curve in the road. The car crossed the center line and collided with an eastbound 2009 Chevy Silverado 3500 HD pickup which was pulling a camper and small trailer.

Witton was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

A Richardton, N.D., couple -- Leonard Hueske, 61, and his wife, Mary Hueske, 60 -- was in the pickup. They were both wearing seatbelts and were not injured.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, which forced the closure of that stretch of U.S. Highway 14A for a time.