Corps halting Dakota Access Pipeline construction despite judge denying tribe’s request

    Name of motorcyclist who died in Black Hills released

    By Forum News Service Today at 9:18 p.m.
    CUSTER, S.D. -- The name of the Iowa man who died in a fatal motorcycle crash Wednesday afternoon in Custer State Park in the Black Hills has been released.

    Douglas Boemecke, 72, Davenport, Iowa, died from his injuries. Timothy Boemecke, 52, Fallon, Illinois, suffered serious non-life threatening injuries.

    The two were driving motorcycles southbound together on South Dakota Highway 87. The two motorcycles failed to properly negotiate a left curve in the roadway. Both motorcycles left the roadway and entered the west ditch.

    Douglas Boemecke, driving a 2006 Honda GL1800A, was pronounced dead at the scene. Timothy Boemecke was driving a 2012 Harley Davidson FLHTCU and was transported to the Custer hospital. Both men were wearing helmets.

    South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

