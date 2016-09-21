Search
    One person dies in Black Hills pickup rollover

    By Forum News Service Today at 6:12 p.m.
    SPEARFISH, S.D. – A 30-year-old man died and a 27-year-old woman  was injured in an one-vehicle crash that occurred early Wednesday morning west of Spearfish.

    A 2008 Ford F-150 pickup was southbound on McGuigan Road two miles west of Spearfish when the driver lost control about 1:10 a.m. The vehicle slid into the east ditch and rolled.

    The male driver, who was ejected from the pickup, died as a result of his injuries. The woman suffered serious non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the Spearfish hospital. Seatbelts were not used.

    South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

