One person dies in Black Hills pickup rollover

SPEARFISH, S.D. – A 30-year-old man died and a 27-year-old woman was injured in an one-vehicle crash that occurred early Wednesday morning west of Spearfish.

A 2008 Ford F-150 pickup was southbound on McGuigan Road two miles west of Spearfish when the driver lost control about 1:10 a.m. The vehicle slid into the east ditch and rolled.

The male driver, who was ejected from the pickup, died as a result of his injuries. The woman suffered serious non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the Spearfish hospital. Seatbelts were not used.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.