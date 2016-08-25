Members of the Corsica Fire Department block off the scene of a crash Wednesday on Highway 44 near Dakota Christian School, about four miles southwest of New Holland. (Jake Shama/Forum News Service)

PLATTE, S.D. — A 10-year-old boy from Geddes who died in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in far south-central South Dakota had "a smile that lit up a room."

Andrew Sybesma, of Geddes, died after a 2000 Ford Ranger pickup truck, in which he was a passenger, collided with a 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee at about 3:30 p.m. on South Dakota Highway 44, according to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

Sybesma was a student at Dakota Christian School, a private, faith-based school for students in pre-kindergarten through high school, near where the crash occurred. The Ford Ranger was southbound on 376th Avenue and collided with the eastbound Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Five other people sustained minor injuries in the crash, including a 14-year-old driver of the vehicle Sybesma was in.

According to Donald Mitchell, Superintendent at Dakota Christian School, Sybesma and two others involved in the crash were Dakota Christian students.

"Andrew was a 10-year-old boy with a smile that lit up a room," Mitchell said in a written statement Thursday to The Daily Republic. "His youthful exuberance and cheerful attitude affected everyone with whom he came in contact."

Sybesma, as well as the 14-year-old male driver and 11-year-old female passenger, both of Geddes, were not wearing seat belts and were ejected from the truck, authorities said.

Chandra Dykshorn, the 27-year-old driver of the Grand Cherokee, had two juveniles, ages 2 and 4, in her vehicle. The juveniles were in child seats. All three occupants of the jeep are from New Holland.

Names of the other people involved are not being released, as they are juveniles.

Mitchell said Sybesma loved playing football, and his favorite move was "The Dab," a celebration popularized by Carolina Panthers Quarterback Cam Newton, but Sybesma's legacy will extend beyond sports and dance moves.

"Most importantly, his love for his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ leaves behind an indelible legacy for the entire DCS family to follow," Mitchell said. "He was adored by his classmates and teachers, and the DCS family is in shock and mourning over the loss of our beloved Andrew. Our prayers go out to the Sybesma family and to all who are affected by this tragedy."

Funeral services were arranged by Mount Funeral Homes in Platte. Visitation is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the Christian Reformed Church in Platte with a 7 p.m. prayer service.

The funeral will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, also at Christian Reformed Church, followed by burial in the Platte City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Sybesma's family requests people make donations to Dakota Christian School.

Young drivers

According to Tony Mangan, public information officer for the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, the 14-year-old driver had a valid restricted driver's license.

In South Dakota, 14 is the minimum age that a person can obtain a driver's license, the lowest minimum age in the United States.

Like five other states, a 14-year-old driver can obtain an instruction permit, which allows a person to drive between the hours of 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. with a licensed adult, but the driver can receive a restricted minor's permit 90 days later if he or she has successfully completed a state-certified driver's education course. Without completing a course, teen drivers may receive a restricted permit after 180 days.

A restricted minor's permit allows a driver to operate a vehicle unsupervised from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. with approval from a parent or guardian. Between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., the driver must have a parent or guardian in the vehicle.

South Dakota drivers can then gain a full, unrestricted license at age 16.

The three-tiered graduated license system is common across the country. According to the Governors Highway Safety Association, the average minimum age to obtain an instruction permit, or equivalent, in the United States is 15.12 years old. The average minimum age to obtain a restricted permit is 16.03, and the average to obtain an unrestricted license, among 38 states with a defined minimum age, is 17.

South Dakota allows teens to gain a restricted permit at a younger age than any other state. The next closest states are Montana and Idaho at 15.

But South Dakota's age limits have actually gotten stricter over the years. In 1999, the state's current graduated license system, approved by the legislature, took effect, Mangan said. Before then, 14-year-old drivers were given an unrestricted license without requiring any kind of permit beforehand.