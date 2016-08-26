Grand Forks airport expects drop in revenue in 2017

GRAND FORKS -- The Grand Forks Regional Airport Authority finalized a slimmer 2017 budget Thursday.

The budget projects a roughly 9.4 percent drop in operating revenue from its original 2016 budget, from $4,315,149 to $3,911,451. That's due in part to a 52 percent cut in landing fees, brought on largely by FedEx's planned departure from the Grand Forks International Airport.

"We see a significant drop there," said Ryan Riesinger, executive director of the Airport Authority. FedEx contributed $412,493.14 in landing fees in calendar year 2015, according to a spreadsheet provided by Riesinger.

The budget also projects a drop in terminal rent revenue from Delta Air Lines and Allegiant Air, which Riesinger said had to do in part with upcoming airline negotiations and reduced costs associated with a lack of an law enforcement officer contract. Riesinger said the airport currently meets Transportation Security Administration requirements with response times from Grand Forks police, and aircraft rescue and firefighting/operations employees perform some of the same functions as an LEO contractor.

The airport is expecting to more than triple its revenue from FedEx's building rent, however, to $337,294.