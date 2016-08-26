Search
    Cass prosecutors charge SD man with rarely used HIV charge

    By Forum News Service Today at 4:36 p.m.
    FARGO — A South Dakota man is charged in Cass County District Court with a rarely used statute that alleges he engaged in a sexual act with someone without using protection and without disclosing he was infected with HIV.

    Joseph Cox, 26, of Aberdeen, S.D., is charged with one count of transferring bodily fluid that may contain HIV, the human immunodeficiency virus.

    Court documents say Cox had unprotected oral sex in October 2015 with a man and that he did not disclose his HIV status.

    Assistant Cass County State's Attorney Tristan Van De Streek said a request for an arrest warrant for Cox has been filed with the court.

    Van De Streek said Cass County prosecutors have used the HIV statute very sparingly, adding that staff at the state's attorney's office could recall only two other times when the charge was used.

