GRAND FORKS, N.D.—For John Friend, the ghosts of what might have been are still seared into his memory. An assistant crew chief at Grand Forks Air Force Base, he served during the Cuban missile crisis in October 1962.

"We heard the news, and they had us come for a meeting," said Friend, who had grown up in southern Illinois and joined the Air Force only about a year earlier. "They said, 'This is going to be really serious.'"

Part of Friend's job was ensuring a speedy F-101 Voodoo interceptor was ready to fly — a job that demanded speed and concentration. He remembers once trying to screw an item onto an aircraft and realizing his screwdriver wasn't nearby. He grabbed a kitchen knife and did the best he could to finish while the plane was in motion.

During the crisis, that pressing level of readiness kept Friend so close to the runway that he recalls sleeping on the wing of a nearby aircraft. When he went off-shift, he remembers wandering back to his quarters to have a nightmare of a mushroom cloud in the distance.

"It was jumpy," he said. "Scary, jumpy — we thought this was it. We thought (for) sure there was going to be a nuclear exchange. At that time, we didn't know if we were going to be the only ones left or the first ones to go."

The Cold War may seem a little more distant each day, but airmen still remember well when Grand Forks was on the front lines of a conflict that at a moment's notice could have descended into blaring alarms, bombers on the runway and mushroom clouds on the horizon.

For more than three decades, the men and women of Grand Forks Air Force Base, some of whom still live in the area, were ready to spring to action if the Cold War—the decades of post-World War II political tensions between the U.S. and the USSR—turned hot.

This month marks the 25th anniversary of the failed coup attempt against Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of the USSR, which was a crucial turning point in the unraveling of the Soviet Union that led to its dissolution in coming months.

The recollections of Cold War veterans are many and varied. All of them, though, have a story to tell about the time in American life when the future was anything but certain.

Some served as electricians and mechanics, while others sat sequestered in missile capsules, prepared to launch warheads over the North Pole. Still others, remember the regular readiness drills or waiting "on alert" to board a B-52 bomber to fly across the Arctic and, quite possibly, end the world.

There were times they stood "on alert" for hours or days on end, serving their country in rotating shifts, to ensure the Air Force could respond to sudden orders from Washington. Now, a quarter-century after the Cold War ended, former airmen remember their time on base fondly, even cloaked behind the veneer of danger.

Friend, who still lives in Grand Forks, arrived at the base in mid-1962. He recalls chatting with a flight attendant on a trip out of Minneapolis and the dawning realization that—like many of the men he served alongside—he was about to be very, very far from home.

"She said, 'Oh, you're going out to the end of the line,'" he recalled with a chuckle. "I said, 'Oh my God.'"

'Ain't no Nordstroms'

Grand Forks Air Force Base was founded in the 1950s and was quickly equipped with everything it would need to wage nuclear war. Bryan Booker, the installation's historian, said its earliest years saw the arrival of fighter interceptors—quick and responsive aircraft that could get in the air in a hurry to head off enemy planes.

By 1960, the base received one of its marquee missions: nuclear-armed B-52 bombers, capable of carrying an atomic payload into the heart of the Soviet Union. Those, in turn, were supported by the KC-135 tankers, which refueled bombers while they were in the air. By 1964, construction began on nuclear missile silos in the broader Grand Forks area — 150 eventually dotted the countryside.

Years later, Mike Yaguchi, who reported for duty as a missile launch officer in 1986, remembers the sprawling wilderness as a remarkably easy transition from his time growing up in Seattle. There were still plenty of things to do outdoors, he said, but he was stunned by the lack of diversity and the small population.

"There ain't no Nordstroms in Grand Forks," he joked.

Others recalled the biting cold. Edwin Parks, a New Jersey native who took the same assignment in 1984, said: "All I can remember was that the first 20 days in North Dakota, the high never got above 10 below. It was crazy."

Underground crew

Both Parks and Yaguchi had what might be the most iconic job on base. As missile launch officers, they were stationed below ground for long periods of time in a launch "capsule." At any time, they could be asked to launch a nuclear warhead. Until then, though, the job could be monotonous.

"Most of your days, we would have practice messages we would get, some security alarms would go off if a rabbit jumped on the site ... you'd have to send the security police to go check that out," Parks said. "It was not real exciting, and most of the time you sat around waiting for something to happen."

But if anything were to happen, Parks said, they would need to follow a rigid set up steps to send a missile into Russia. First, he and his partner would receive a code from Washington, D.C., to arm a missile. Second, they'd target it and give the order to launch it. Third, there was a catch. They would need a second capsule team to confirm the launch before the missile would fly—one extra security check that made the weapon impossible to launch without the right protocol.

"Without that code, it was tougher than trying to win the lottery or the Powerball," Parks said.

The job wasn't for the faint of heart.

Yaguchi explained the training required to become a launch officer included a "key turn" — a literal key-turn necessary to launch the missile.

"When you did your first practice key-turn, you would sign a document that said you fully understand the responsibility that comes with this career field," Yaguchi said. There were always airmen who simply couldn't do it, but "nobody gave them grief."

High in the sky

B-52 bomber and KC-135 tanker crews, ever-ready to fly over Russia, comprised the other half of the base's Cold War mission.

Bill Little, a retired Air Force veteran who spent nearly 30 years in the Air Force first joined in the 1940s and now lives in Grand Forks. In his home he keeps a room full of Air Force memorabilia, including an old helmet he wore as a B-52 gunner. It was a post he held at the base from the early 1960s to the mid-1970s.

"Each crew had a target," Little explained. "We'd go over in (a room) they called 'the vault,' and we'd study our mission. You'd know what defenses they had, as far as intelligence could ascertain — exactly what your target was, or exactly how to get there and how to get back."

It was an opportunity to study not only the defenses you'd fly over but also the terrain near your target. There was always, of course, the chance you might be shot down, he said.

"There were many, many targets in Russia during that period of time, the Cold War," Little said. "I even had Moscow one time. I didn't like it. Because they had two rings of missiles around it and so forth—I don't know. I'd better not say too much. I don't know what's still classified. You knew the probability in Moscow, you might not make it."

That was the daily reality many airmen faced: If a nuclear war began, odds were you might not come home.

Quick and deadly

Gary Masilko, now a retired Air Force colonel, arrived on base in 1980 as an instructor pilot for the KC-135 refueling tankers. By 1983, he was commander of the 905th Air Refueling Squadron, overseeing the refueling mission in Grand Forks and beyond. In the case of a nuclear strike, he said airmen probably would have less than 10 minutes to get in the air.

"And if we did survive the mission, when we return there might not be a town," he said. "You have a younger generation that can't even conceive that we were in a position where we would have been doing that."

Yet Masilko said he and the rest of the Air Force personnel on base took it in stride.

"In the Air Force, nobody was drafted. Everybody here is a volunteer, and they've accepted the mission. You need to be comfortable understanding that this is your job," he said. "This is what we do. This is what our country is committed to at this time. We don't like that we're in the Cold War, but we're here to make sure that if it gets hot, we're ready to respond."

'Every time ... you'd remember'

In 1983, the ever-present, if far away, threat of war was punctuated by a deadly explosion right on the Grand Forks base when five members of a maintenance crew were killed.

The airmen were inside a B-52 bomber when a spark from a circuit breaker set off a giant explosion.

"It was so intense. It basically burned it to the ground," base historian Booker said. "It just showed the inherent danger that Air Force personnel go through every day. Even when they weren't flying, how dangerous the mission could be."

A black-and-white Air Force photograph shows the devastation. Taken from above, the outline of the charred plane is visible, but only the tail seems to be partially intact.

Ed Hattenberger, who worked as an aircraft mechanic on the base and in related roles from 1976 to 1990, said he knew three of the crew members who died. For years before the tarmac was resurfaced, it was a constant reminder of the tragedy.

"That part of the ramp had burn marks on the surface of it," he said. "So every time you drove by it, you'd remember."

A post-Cold War world

Twenty-five years ago, the Soviet Union was in the midst of breaking apart.

The failed August 1991 coup attempt speeded the end of the world's second superpower. It was just four months later on Christmas Day when the iconic hammer and sickle flag was removed from the Kremlin.

It was the beginning of the end of the Cold War and a time that led to a long series of changes shifting missions at the base.

At the height of the Cold War, Booker said there were more than 3,000 Air Force personnel on base. Today, there's between 1,500 and 2,000.

As the U.S. military shifted closer to a peacekeeping mission, the Bombers — which had transitioned from B-52s to the sleeker and more modern B-1s in the 1980s — went off alert in the early 1990s and soon after were transitioned away from the base.

By 1998, all nuclear missiles had been removed from the base's silos. The KC-135 tankers, which remained on base for years and often were sent on worldwide missions, left the base for good in 2010.

The Interceptor aircraft, which transitioned from F-101 Voodoos to the Delta Dart decades earlier, had already gone in the 1970s.

Today's air base has a radically different focus on unmanned aircraft. The Global Hawk aircraft arrived in 2011, and Booker said the Department of Homeland Security also flies Predator aircraft on border surveillance missions.

But the airmen who lived or worked on the base during the height of the Cold War remember it fondly.

Nole J. Myers Jr., who served as a parachute rigger, said he loved it.

"I'm a family guy. We got used to living here. The quality of life and the quality of air. It wasn't quite the hassle of big-city life," he said. Given the chance to join the 1970s Air Force, he said he'd do it again.

"You can take the boy out of the country, but you can't take the country out of the boy. I miss it still."

Friend remembers it fondly, too, recalling the 8mm film he shot with a handheld camera—the same film that shows a Voodoo aircraft slide down the runway before floating into the sky.

"It gets in your blood," Friend said. "You just can't get enough of it."