    Langdon woman fatally struck by SUV identified

    By Forum News Service Today at 10:50 a.m.
    LANGDON, N.D.—A 31-year-old Langdon woman is dead after she was hit by an SUV Saturday, Aug. 27.

    Stella Brown was running with her dog on North Dakota Highway 5 about a mile outside of Langdon when she was hit by a 2003 GMC Yukon, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

    Aaron Olson, a 25-year-old from Langdon, driving the SUV was coming back from work when he fatally hit Brown from behind around 9:15 p.m. Saturday.

    Brown was pronounced dead at the scene.

    The crash remains under investigation.

    randomness