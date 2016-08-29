Readers of North Dakota newspapers are invited to submit questions that could be posed to the three candidates for governor when they square off in a campaign debate Oct. 3 in Bismarck.

The debate featuring Democrat Marvin Nelson of Rolla, Republican Doug Burgum of Fargo, and Libertarian Marty Riske of Fargo will be hosted by The North Dakota Newspaper Association. The debate, which will be open to the public, will be held at the historic Belle Mehus Auditorium in downtown Bismarck.

The candidates will be questioned by a panel of newspaper journalists from around the state, but the questions will come, in large part, from newspaper readers. Readers can submit question ideas by email to The Press at newsroom@thedickinsonpress.com. Please include your name and city of residence.

Question suggestions can be submitted through Wednesday, Sept. 14. The debate's panelists will decide which questions are eventually presented to the candidates, though in general, long, leading or partisan questions are not likely to be selected.