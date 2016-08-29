Williston crew camp court fight to continue

WILLISTON, N.D.—Target Logistics says it is not just going to walk away from the crew camp issue in Williston, and will continue its fight in the court system.

"The city's action represents economic protectionism at its worst, and Target Logistics believes that its only recourse given the City Commissioner's decision is to pursue a fair outcome in the

courts," Travis A. Lawson, a public relations specialist for Target Logistics, said.

Target is one of three companies involved in a lawsuit questioning the legality of the city's first

sunset, which set a July 1 closing date. The suit contended the ordinance was not legitimate

since it was contested and did not pass with a supermajority. A federal judge had issued a

temporary injunction barring enforcement of the first sunset, and set a scheduling conference for

Sept. 19.

The other two parties to the suit are Halliburton and Lodging Solutions Williston LLC.

Halliburton spokeswoman Emily Mir said the company is evaluating its next steps. She said the

company is not buying apartments in the area, and that a recent sale of undeveloped properties

has been concluded, with all units sold.

Lodging Solutions, meanwhile, did not immediately return a phone call requesting comment.

The city's second crew camp sunset, which passed Aug. 23, set a closing date of Sept. 1. It was

unanimous and so did get a supermajority, owing to revisions such as allowing crew camp

operators to request the city reconsider the decision if future housing situations warrant.

However, that supermajority did not deter Target from saying it would seek a legal remedy.

The company has offered compromise solutions, Lawson pointed out. That includes a proposed

ordinance for commissioners to review that would have raised the bar on certain standards for

crew camps to allow them to continue operating. Details of the ordinance itself, however, were

never made available to the public.

"Workforce housing providers offered a number of compromise solutions that would have

satisfied the city's stated desire to protect the economic interests of the local housing providers

while still affording workforce housing providers the opportunity to remain in business and

continue to compete in the market for housing rotational workers, especially in the likely event

that the energy business in Williston rebounds," Lawson said.

Those efforts make the hardline approach Williston all the more disappointing, especially given

the not inconsiderable investments crew camp operators have made.

Target Logistics, for example, built its own wastewater treatment system in Tioga, and hauls all

of its wastes there, a $3 million investment. Its Bear Paw facility, meanwhile, is a $20 million

investment, and is just one the three facilities it has in the area.

Many of the permanent structures could take advantage of programs that would allow

infrastructure to be paid off over time with tax dollars, but Target didn't ask for nor receive any

such help.

"Target Logistics is disappointed that the city commissioners of Williston took a hardline

approach and determined that an outright ban of all workforce housing in Williston and

Williston's extraterritorial jurisdiction is the only outcome they would accept," Lawson said.

Travis Kelley, Target Logistic's regional vice president in Williston, was not available for direct

comment, but has pointed out in previous interviews that outright bans tend to have unintended

consequences.

A moratorium in 2011-2012 prompted several RV park applications, he recalled, which were

permitted through the state in allowable zones, rather than through temporary conditional use

permits, as people still needed affordable housing options.

"Now you have an RV park that's a permanent fixture in the community," he said then. "I know

none of them thought that was coming at the time."

Following that moratorium, there were discussions questioning the wisdom of the moratoriums

and asking if it was the right approach.

"If it didn't work well in the past, then maybe a different approach would be warranted here as

well," he said.