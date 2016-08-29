Border Patrol agents fire shots at entry port

PEMBINA, N.D.—A weekend altercation near the U.S. Customs and Border Protection station at the Pembina port of entry resulted in gunfire and the hospitalization of a man for self-inflicted wounds.

A news release from the agency stated two Border Patrol agents from the Pembina station fired their weapons while attempting to stop the man, who was driving south from the border, after the subject allegedly rammed a Border Patrol service vehicle with his own vehicle, behaved in an "assaultive" manner and refused to comply with verbal commands.

Agents were notified of a "suspicious" subject about 2 a.m. Saturday, according to the release. It's still being investigated whether the subject had crossed the border before being flagged near the port of entry.

The subject was not hit by the agents' gunfire, but was transported to Pembina County Memorial Hospital in Cavalier to be treated for self-inflicted injuries deemed non-life-threatening.

The incident is being investigated by the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation with the cooperation of the Grand Forks Sector Border Patrol.