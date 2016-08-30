Search
    USFS extends Dakota Prairie Grasslands Demonstration Project for 10 years

    By Sydney Mook Today at 5:24 p.m.
    Approved CFF

    WASHINGTON — The U.S. Forest Forest Service has extended the Dakota Prairie Grasslands Demonstration Project for an additional 10 years and has agreed to a framework for improving the project, Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., announced in a statement Tuesday.

    Hoeven's office has been working with local grazing associations, the North Dakota Department of Agriculture and the Forest Service's Dakota Prairie Grassland Supervisor Bill O'Donnell to reach an agreement to ensure grazers have flexibility and are treated fairly in using the grasslands.

    Keith Winter, president of the McKenzie County Grazing Association, speaking on behalf of the grazing associations within the Dakota Prairie Grasslands, said he appreciated the efforts of the senator.

    "We look forward to working with Sen. Hoeven, the Forest Service and the North Dakota Ag Department to make additional positive modifications and improvements to the Demonstration Project language in the weeks ahead," Winter said in a statement.

