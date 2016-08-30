BISMARCK – Secretary of State Al Jaeger said Tuesday a review prompted by an FBI warning had identified no issues so far with the computer system that hosts ballot information for North Dakota elections.

The FBI found breaches in Illinois’ and Arizona’s voter registration databases and is looking into whether other states may have been targeted, while also urging states to boost computer security ahead of the Nov. 8 election, Reuters reported Monday, citing an anonymous U.S. official familiar with the probe.

Jaeger said Tuesday that his office received a briefing from Homeland Security a couple weeks ago and received information from the FBI last week regarding certain IP addresses that were then checked by the state’s Information Technology Department to ensure the system hadn’t been infiltrated.

“Everybody that’s involved in our process is on top of it. We haven’t detective anything of significance,” he said.

Testing of the secretary of state’s website revealed a potential weakness in the area where voters can look up where they vote and view sample ballots, but it was fixed within minutes and no personal data was at risk, Jaeger said.

North Dakota is the only state without voter registration. The Department of Transportation maintains the state’s Central Voter File, and ITD provides security for it, Jaeger said. Election results go through a completely different, encrypted system, he said.