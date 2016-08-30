MINNEWAUKAN—A 73-year-old man who survived the night floating in the water of Devils Lake has his lifejacket and an empty gas can to thank after his fishing boat sank this weekend.

Leroy Throlson of Sheyenne, N.D., has been released from hospital care and is doing fine after the ordeal, Benson County Sheriff Steve Rohrer said Tuesday. He said the fisherman is lucky to be alive.

"We were preparing the family for the worst," Rohrer said. "It's just incredible."

The story of survival began Friday night after Throlson launched his fishing boat into Devils Lake about an hour before twilight, Rohrer said.

Throlson had been traveling in his boat somewhere east of Minnewaukan, a Benson County town of roughly 200 residents about 20 miles west of the city of Devils Lake, when the back of the watercraft caught a wave and started foundering, Rohrer said. The boat sank, leaving Throlson stranded at night in the middle of the lake.

The surface area of Devils Lake is massive with 330.2 square miles. Temperatures dipped into the mid-50s Friday night into early Saturday morning.

Finding the shoreline would have been difficult at night. The water was likely warmer than air temperatures, but Throlson still would have been cold floating in the lake overnight, Rohrer said.

When asked what the chances were of someone surviving a night in the waters of Devils Lake, Rohrer said "probably slim to none."

A search and rescue mission was launched about 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning after the Sheriff's Department received a call that Throlson hadn't returned from his fishing trip.

But around 11 a.m. Saturday, Rohrer received another call. The reporting party said Throlson had floated to shore near North Dakota Highway 19 northwest of Minnewaukan and had been taken to CHI St. Alexius Health in Devils Lake for treatment.

Other than feeling sore from the night in the water, Throlson was doing well, Rohrer said.

He was released Sunday.

Luckily for Throlson, an empty 5-gallon gas can was floating nearby, so he grabbed onto it and hung on throughout the night.

Rohrer credited the lifejacket and gas can for Throlson's survival, adding he didn't start wearing a lifejacket until recently at the request of his family.

"His family got on him a few weeks ago to start wearing his lifejacket," Rohrer said.

The tale of survival emphasizes how important it is to wear a lifejacket while boating and to let someone know about your travel plans when heading out on the lake, Rohrer said, including when you are leaving and when you plan to return.